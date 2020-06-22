Illinois announces 462 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday; 26 additional deaths

Over 400 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported out of Illinois. Health officials announced 462 new cases on Monday. This brings the state's total to 137,224 cases.

Health officials also announced 26 additional confirmed deaths.

- Cook County – 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 4 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 males 90s

- DuPage County – 1 female 100+

- Kane County – 1 male 50s

- Lee County – 1 female 60s

- Madison County – 1 female 60s

- St. Clair County – 1 male 60s

Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 137,224 cases, including 6,671 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,219 specimens for a total of 1,379,003. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 15–June 21 is 2%.