Illinois announces 975 new cases of COVID-19, 72 additional deaths

Earlier today the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 975 new cases of COVID-19 in the state along with 72 additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 5,684. The new cases in the state are as follows:

-Boone County: 1 male 70s

-Champaign County: 1 male 40s

-Cook County: 1 teen, 3 males 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 1 male 90s

-DeKalb County: 1 female 80s

-DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

-Jackson County: 1 female 90s

-Kane County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s

-Lake County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s

-Macon County: 1male 70s

-McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

-Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

-St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

-Tazewell County: 1 female 70s

-Will County: 1 female 80s

-Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Statewide there have been a total of 126,890 cases of COVID-19, including 5,864 deaths in the state of Illinois. Officials say within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,155 tests, for a total of 1,022,074 to date.

"The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 30–June 5 is 5.5%," said health officials.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health's website, the recovery rate in the state is 92 percent. Information on the state's coronavirus website says, "recovered cases are defined as persons with initial positive specimen collection date > 42 days who have not expired."