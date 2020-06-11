Illinois announces 766 new cases of COVID-19

Illinois health officials have announced 766 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the state total to 130,603 cases.

Currently, officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health are reporting 6,185 deaths in 101 counties; including 91 newly announced deaths as of Thursday.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 22,325 specimens for a total of 1,122,327. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 4 –June 10 is 4%.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.