Illinois announces 8 additional COVID-19 cases in the state

The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced eight additional cases in the state of COVID-19. “As we anticipated, the number of cases in Illinois is increasing and now includes the first cases outside of Chicago and Cook County,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. (KWQC)

“As we anticipated, the number of cases in Illinois is increasing and now includes the first cases outside of Chicago and Cook County,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The State of Illinois continues to take action to reduce spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and we again want to encourage people to start thinking and preparing now in the event they are not able to go to work, if schools are closed, if public transportation is not available, and how else their lives will be disrupted by this outbreak.”

Officials say this is the first case in the state to test positive that is outside of Chicago and Cook County.

The cases include a Kane County woman in her 60's and a McHenry County teen. Officials say neither has a history of travel to an affected area and no connection to a known case of COVID-19.

In the state, there are currently 19 who have tested positive for COVID-19. At least one case acquired the virus in the community, but officials suspect there may be more.

Officials say as IDPH continues to conduct surveillance testing, additional cases will be identified and IDPH officials will have a better understanding of the amount of virus circulating in Illinois communities.

In addition to the cases in Kane and McHenry counties, new cases include individuals in:

Cook County:

• 70s – male

• 60s – female

• 40s – female

• 40s – male

Chicago:

• 40s – male

• 40s – male

Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of these individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. These most recent cases are in isolation and are doing well.

Steps to help minimize the risk of spread:

- Everyone: Use the same daily health precautions you would for flu including washing your hands frequently using soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering your cough and sneeze, and staying home when sick.

- Health care: Screen patients and visitors for symptoms of respiratory illness such as fever, cough, and difficulty breathing; wear proper personal protective gear such as gowns and masks when needed, and have employees stay home when sick.

- Day cares, schools, universities: Review emergency plans, absenteeism policies, and cleaning procedures; identify strategies for alternative learning mechanisms such as on-line programs; and consider postponing or cancelling student exchange programs.

- Businesses: Review emergency and continuity of operation plans, revisit sick leave policies, and assess schedule flexibility.

- Community and faith organizations: Review emergency plans and communicate with community members if events and services are changed, postponed, or cancelled.