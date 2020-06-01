Illinois announces 974 additional cases of COVID-19

Health officials in Illinois have announced 974 new cases of COVID-19, this bringing the state total to now 121,234 confirmed cases.

The new numbers announced on Monday also included 23 additional deaths.

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

- Kankakee County: 3 males 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 70s

Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 121,234 cases, including 5,412 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,014 specimens for a total of 918,273. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 25–May 31 is 6%.