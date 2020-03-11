Illinois announces additional cases of COVID-19; positive cases up to 25

The Illinois Department of Public Health, along with the governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, announced Wednesday additional cases of COVID-19.

The number of confirmed cases is now at 25 with 76 tests pending. 266 have come back negative.

Earlier Wednesday morning Chicago's mayor announced the postponement of the St. Patrick's Day Parade as well as the postponement of the dyeing of the river.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker also announced that after speaking with leaders in Illinois they've decided to postpone legislation until at least March 24. The governor said they'll work together to evaluate additional steps that may need to be taken.

