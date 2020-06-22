Illinois announces details for Phase 4 reopening

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced today that the state will enter their Phase 4 of reopening on Friday, June 26 that would allow for many recreational business like movie theaters, zoos, museums, as well as allowing indoor dining at restaurants to resume. All of those places will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity with theaters allowing 50% capacity. Meetings and events will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Indoor and outdoor recreation centers will also be able to operate at 50%

Gathering sizes will also be allowed to increase from 10 people or fewer to 50 people or fewer. Meeting spaces can either be 50 people or fewer or capped at 50% capacity. With reopening common health standards still remain in place asking Illinoisans to maintain six feet of social distancing as well as wearing a mask when out in public.

To go along with phase 4, certain phase 3 activities have been revised as well. Youth and recreational sports will be allowed to resume recreational sports will be allowed to begin competitive tournaments and competition, with facilities being allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Fitness centers and day camps will also be allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

Phase 4 is expected to bring 400,000 Illinoisans back to work, according to Gov. Pritzker.