Illinois announces seven additional cases of COVID-19; bringing total to 32

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has just announced additional cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

(MGN Image)

There are now seven additional cases, bringing the total to 32 confirmed cases in the state.

“The virus is here in Illinois. While it may not be in your community now, we anticipate it will be eventually. We all need to take action now by postponing large events and restricting visits to nursing homes to limit the spread,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Guidance for this novel virus is changing day by day, sometimes hour by hour, but we want to empower people to think about what they can do to reduce their risk of possible infection, as well as spread of the virus. The state will continue with containment efforts while also implementing mitigation strategies and we’re asking for your help in these efforts.”

Officials say approximately 29% of the cases in the state are travel-associated, 44% are a contact of COVID-19 case and the remaining cases do not have a clear connection and could be the result of spread in the community.

"While the vast majority of cases are recovering, approximately 94% are in isolation either at home or in the hospital," officials said in the release. "At this time, there have been no deaths associated with COVID-19 in Illinois."

You can find the latest at this link on the Illinois Department of Public Health's website.