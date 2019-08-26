Illinois bans smoking in cars with anyone under 18

A new Illinois law bans adults from smoking in a car with anyone under the age of 18.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 2276​ into effect last Friday.

The bill bans smoking in a car in all cases, whether the vehicle is in motion, stopped or has its windows down.

Under the new law, violators could be punished with a fine up to $100 for a first offense and a fine up to $250 for a second or subsequent offense.

The American Lung Association released the following statement on the new law:

“This new law will protect the health of our children. Breathing secondhand smoke causes several health issues in children, like sudden infant death syndrome, asthma, and ear infections, as well as wheezing, coughing, and getting sick more often,” said Kathy Drea of the ALA. “It is essential to avoid smoking near children, especially in a small enclosed spaces like cars.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, secondhand smoke has led to nearly 2.5 million nonsmokers dying from health issues since 1964.