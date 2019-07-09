Illinois cancels band’s fair performance for Confederate flag use

The office of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has canceled a performance by the Southern rock group Confederate Railroad at the upcoming DuQuoin State Fair.

The band, whose logo features a steam locomotive flying Confederate flags, was scheduled to perform August 27.

However, Pritzker's office announced Tuesday the administration will not allow the use of state resources “to promote symbols of racism.”

Confederate Railroad has released a statement saying the group is disappointed by the decision and “live concerts are how we pay our bills and feed our families.”

The band was scheduled to appear with country music acts Shenandoah and Restless Heart, and some fans are urging the two groups to withdraw in protest.

Confederate Railroad said it wants the two bands to still perform because members “would never want to see another act lose a payday because of this.”