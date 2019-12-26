Illinois carpenter behind wooden crosses at mass shooting sites announces retirement

The Illinois carpenter who devoted his life to bringing comfort to others amid heartbreaking tragedies has decided to retire.

The Illinois carpenter who devoted his life to bringing comfort to others amid heartbreaking tragedies has decided to retire. (NBC)

Greg Zanis is the man behind tens of thousands of crosses erected at sites of mass shootings and other mass-casualty scenes.

The Illinois carpenter marks each cross with a name, spreading love and compassion, often in the face of hate and sorrow.

Zanis constructed his first cross in 1996 to honor his murdered father-in-law.

He says as hard as it has been, he knows it means the world to the families.