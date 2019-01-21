Illinois child dies due to snowbank collapse over the weekend

A 12-year-old girl has died in a snow bank collapse in Illinois.

According to the Arlington Heights Police Department, the girl was playing with a 9-year-old friend in the snowbank outside of a church on Sunday.

Investigators say the two children built a fort and it collapsed on top of them. The girls' families were inside the church attending service at the time. Both girls were taken to a local hospital, where the 12-year-old girl was pronounced dead.

The last update says the 9-year-old girl is being treated for hypothermia.