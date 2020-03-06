Illinois college student speaks about experience after testing positive for coronavirus

A fifth person from Illinois has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Now, he's speaking openly about his experience.

The patient is a college student who was studying abroad in Italy. He spoke by phone, saying he's doing okay and does not want others to be alarmed.

"I came in the door, told my parents, you know after this long travel day, I am really not feeling well. You know, I think I might have COVID-19. My parents made the phone call to Rush," he said.

The patient remains hospitalized at Rush Hospital in Chicago, where he is in isolation.

The junior at Vanderbilt University was studying in Florence, Italy when his program was cut short because of the outbreak.

He says shortly after flying into O'hare Tuesday night, he had a runny nose, cough and difficulty breathing. He went to the hospital Wednesday morning, and after various tests, his diagnosis was confirmed.

He says he hopes he gets to go home soon.

"They hope if I'm doing well, like I'm doing pretty well right now, so they're hoping within the next two days that I can return home, but I will have to remain quarantined in my own house for probably the next two weeks," he said.

On Thursday, Pritzker and other state officials stressed that the risk of widespread outbreak remains low and that the state is aggressively combating it.