Illinois community holds birthday parade for toddler with special needs

It was a magical day for a family in Illinois.

Hundreds of people came out to celebrate the birthday of an Illinois toddler with special needs with a parade. (CNN)

Nash Stineman just turned 3-years-old, a very big birthday for this little boy, considering doctors told his mom he wouldn't make it to see his second birthday.

Hundreds of people from his community of Lincolnshire, Illinois came out to celebrate with him with a parade.

Little Nash has a rare neuromuscular disease known as SMARD, which causes muscular weakness and a sudden inability to breathe, and there's no cure.

It also means he has a weak immune system and can't be around a lot of people, so the parade was the perfect birthday party. More than 100 trucks, jeeps and cars of all kinds drove down the family's street.

Nash's mom started her own nonprofit called Smash SMARD to find effective treatments for kids like Nash. Since February, they've raised more than $2 million.