First 2019 case of West Nile virus confirmed in Illinois

The state of Illinois says it has confirmed its first case of West Nile virus this year.

Illinois has confirmed its first case of West Nile virus this year. (Deep Look / CC BY-SA 4.0 / MGN)

A Chicago resident in his 70s became ill in late July.

While the first case is a little later in the year, officials say now more than ever, people need to take precautions.

Last year, there were 176 cases of illness, including 17 deaths.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches.