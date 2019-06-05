Illinois couple attributes their long marriage to sharing a Hershey bar every day

Many have tried to find the answer to having a successful marriage. An Illinois couple believed they have found the answer.

Originally from Waterloo, Iowa, Virginia Peters (age 103) and Curtis Peters (age 100) claim the secret to a long marriage is sharing a Hershey chocolate bar every day. The couple now lives in a nursing home in Geneseo, Illinois to be close to one of their children, Sue, who continues to bring them a Hershey bar every day so the couple can continue the nearly 80-year tradition.

Married on May 18th, 1940, Curtis and Virginia Peters had a joint wedding with Virginia's sister Dorothy and husband Al. Having a joint wedding saved expense and extra travel for family and friends.







Curtis Peters pictured smoking a pipe while serving as an MP in WWII in Germany



Shortly after they married, Curtis was deployed to Germany where he served as an MP in World War 2. It was through his service to his country he received many awards, among them, the Purple Heart. However, even while Curtis was stationed overseas, the couple managed to keep their love going strong.

Curtis would send love letters to Virginia every day, according to the couple. Virginia tells of her excitement and anticipation while waiting for the mailman every day. Virginia also expressed her love and found a way to share her affection by sending Hershey Chocolate bars. Virginia remembers the chocolate bars costing between 5 and 10 cents and she explained the act as her way of being able to kiss Curtis while he was away serving the country.

When Curtis came home and he and Virginia began raising a family, the children recall being surrounded by love and lots of chocolate. Their daughter Sue says she can recall her mama always having Hershey Kisses out for people to enjoy.

Virginia recalls those "good ole' days" as fun days. Filled with family, friends, dancing and of course, Hershey's Chocolate.

Virginia and Curtis also worked together for a time. They owned a printing company called Curt's Crafts in Waterloo, located at 2210 Falls Avenue. The Peters built the original location where the printing company was in the front and family living quarters in the back. Virginia says Curtis was "The Boss" but she was the "proofreader". They remember owning a successful business that grew the reputation of being "the best" and having "no mistakes". Virginia says they worked well together and it helped them grow closer.

Virginia and Curtis believe that when you are married, you need to work together, and never go to bed angry. They believe part of the reason some marriages today do not last is they give up too soon."Back in our day, you worked together, and you worked it out, or you got help" says Virginia.

Virginia and Curtis taught their children to love as well. One of them saying, "For five of us kids it was really a good testament of finding your mate and sticking to it."

Working together for 79 years and still going strong. The Marriage of Virginia and Curtis Peters is one that has stood the test of time and stands as an example to future generations.

We think they are pretty sweet. In more ways than one.