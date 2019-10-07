Illinois drivers paid $100M more in gas taxes in first month after tax hike

Drivers in Illinois paid $100 million more in gas taxes this past July than they did in July 2018, according to a report by The Center Square.

This comes after state lawmakers doubled Illinois’ gas tax from 19 cents to 38 cents a gallon, effective July 1.

The revenue is earmarked for public works projects included in a six-year, $45 billion infrastructure plan, but the revenue has so far not been spent, The Center Square reports.

Illinois Department of Revenue data shows Illinois drivers paid $203.7 million in gas taxes in July, up from $103.9 million during the same month in 2018.