Illinois fugitive poses for pic to congratulate K9 that caught him

A suspect wanted in both Illinois and Wisconsin was so impressed by how he was captured that he posed for a photo with the K9 team that tracked him down on Friday.

Cody Saxby, 34, was being sought on a Wisconsin Department of Corrections warrant and a warrant for domestic battery in Stephenson County, Illinois, according to a Facebook post by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department.

After getting a report Saxby was in the area, Winnebago County Deputy Stan Metzler and his K9 partner, Cliff, responded to W. McConnell Road and N. Damascus Road in the Waddams Township area to help the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department in the search.

Metzler and Cliff tracked Saxby for 2.5 miles, after which Saxby was located and taken into custody without incident.

“Saxby was so impressed with Cliff’s track he congratulated Deputy Metzler by shaking hands for this photo,” according to the sheriff’s Facebook post, which includes the photo.