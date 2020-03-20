Illinois announces stay at home order; COVID-19 cases rise to 585

APP USERS: You can watch the live feed at this link.

(KWQC)

The governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker has announced an additional death in the state of Illinois from COVID-19. He also announced a stay at home order.

The governor said this will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Saturday and will go until April 7. Governor Pritzker said the "residents will be subject to a stay at home order."

The governor clarified that residents will still be able to go get groceries, visit the pharmacy, go to the hospital, gas up their cars, walk their dogs, etc. The governor said this just means all non-essential things must stop during this time.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials also announced over 160 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Officials said they have 163 new cases, bringing the state total to 585 in 25 counties. Cases have occurred in patients as young as three and as old as 99.

"As the number of COVID-19 cases being reported continues to rise significantly each day, the State of Illinois is working to increase testing capacity by working with Illinois hospitals to implement testing within their facilities," officials said in the release. "Additionally, the State is working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Wal-Mart, and Walgreens to set up drive-thru testing sites in the hardest hit areas of the state. These facilities will focus on senior citizens, first responders, and health care workers."

