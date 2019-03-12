Illinois graduated income-tax calculator now online

If you live in Illinois, a calculator is now available online which Gov. J.B. Pritzker says will allow you to figure how his proposed graduated income tax will affect you and your family.

Pritzker wants to end Illinois' 4.95 percent flat-tax with a system that increases the tax amounts assigned to higher income levels.

On Tuesday, Pritzker unveiled what he calls a "Fair Tax Calculator" allowing users to input their income, filing status, exemptions, dependents, property tax paid and K-12 expenses to calculate how they will fare under the proposed graduated tax plan.

Pritzker says the amount of tax owed will go down for 97 percent of Illinois taxpayers.

Click here to use the calculator.