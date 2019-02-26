Illinois has 2nd-highest real estate property tax in US

Homeowners in Illinois are paying more on property taxes than every other state except one, according to a new study released Tuesday.

WalletHub reports the effective real estate property tax rate in Illinois is 2.31 percent, the second highest in the U.S. behind New Jersey at 2.44 percent.

The study finds an Illinois homeowner would pay $4,476 a year in real estate taxes on a $194,000 home.

A house valued at that same amount in Iowa, which is the 14th most expensive on the list, would be $2,960.

WalletHub finds the least expensive real estate property tax rate is in Hawaii, where a homeowner would pay only $525 on a $194,000 home.

Click here for the complete report and the methodology used to compile the data.