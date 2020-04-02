Illinois health officials address the state on latest with COVID-19

APP USERS: When the press conference begins at 2:30 p.m., scroll down towards the bottom of this article and click on the "view additional content" to watch the Facebook live video.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is expected to address the state on Thursday with the latest regarding COVID-19. On Wednesday, Governor Pritzker announced 986 new positive cases of COVID-19, and an additional 42 deaths. (KWQC)

On Wednesday, Governor Pritzker announced 986 new positive cases of COVID-19, and an additional 42 deaths.

This brings the state total to 6,980 cases and 141 deaths in 56 counties.

