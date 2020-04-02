New COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois; bringing total to 7,695 cases, 157 deaths

APP USERS: When the press conference begins at 2:30 p.m., scroll down towards the bottom of this article and click on the "view additional content" to watch the Facebook live video.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is expected to address the state on Thursday with the latest regarding COVID-19. On Wednesday, Governor Pritzker announced 986 new positive cases of COVID-19, and an additional 42 deaths. (KWQC)

Health officials in Illinois on Thursday announced 715 new cases of COVID-19.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health announced the new cases, along with 16 additional deaths.

- Christian County: 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 4 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- DuPage County: 1 female 80s

- McHenry County: 1 male 60s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 90s

Health officials say cases are now being reported in Logan, Macoupin, Mercer, Moultrie, and Piatt counties.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 7,695 cases, including 157 deaths, in 61 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.