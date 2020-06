Illinois health officials announce 601 new COVID-19 cases, 38 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 601 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 38 additional confirmed deaths.

Boone County – 1male 60s

Cook County – 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 2 females 100+

DuPage County – 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Jefferson County – 1 male 70s

Kane County – 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Kankakee County – 1 female 60s

Kendall County – 1 male 90s

Lake County – 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 80s

Macon County – 1 male 80s

McHenry County – 1 female 80s

St. Clair County – 1 female 60s

Will County – 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Winnebago County – 1 female 50s

IDPH said there are now a total of 137,825 confirmed cases in the state, including 6,707 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,507 tests, bringing the total to 1,399,510.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 16–June 22 is 2%.