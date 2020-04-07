Over 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois; 70+ new deaths

APP USERS: You can view the press conference in the Facebook live below. You can view the livestream at this link.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is expected to brief the state of Illinois on Tuesday at 2:30. This is part of his daily briefing regarding the latest in the state with COVID-19. (KWQC)

Health officials in the state of Illinois announced Tuesday 1,287 new cases of COVID-19 and 73 additional deaths.

Coles, Lawrence, Richland, and Shelby counties are now reporting cases.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health is now reporting a total of 13,549 cases of COVID-19 and 380 deaths in 77 counties in Illinois.