Illinois infants must have rear-facing car seat starting Jan. 1

Children in Illinois must ride in a rear-facing child restraint until age 2 under a new state law that goes into effect January 1.

The Child Passenger Protection Act carries exemptions for children weighing 40 or more pounds or who are 40 or more inches tall.

The law also states those riding in a vehicle weighing more than 9,000 pounds are exempt.

Illinois State Police posted Monday on Facebook that the rear-facing restraint for children 2 and under “must be provided by parents or legal guardian” and that “every person transporting a child under 8 is responsible for properly securing the child.”

The new law calls for a $75 fine for the first violation, which may be waived at the discretion of local law enforcement.

A second violation carries a fine of $200.

Illinois State Police refer those with questions about the new law to www.buckleupillinois.org.