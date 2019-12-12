Illinois joins lawsuit against Juul in response to increase in youth vaping

The State of Illinois is taking legal action against the largest manufacturer of e-cigarettes.

The Centers for Disease Control says the number of vaping-related illnesses has increased. 118 new cases have been reported in the last week. 52 deaths in 26 states have now been linked to e-cigarette or vaping.

Now, Illinois is joining a lawsuit suing Juul, the largest manufacturer of e-cigarettes.

The Illinois attorney general says the state's lawsuit is focused on how Juul marketed its product.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul made three main points in his news conference. He said the company marketed its product to minors, misrepresented the potency of nicotine in its products and misrepresented Juul as smoking cessation devices.

The lawsuit also alleges Juul has reversed years of progress made to reduce the youth smoking rate by offering sweet and fruity flavors, a less harsh nicotine solution and marketing designed to attract minors.

In the latest government survey, one in four high school students reported using e-cigarettes in the previous month.

During the news conference, Attorney General Raoul even said middle and high school students have turned bathrooms into a place to smoke.

"If you visit any high school, or even middle school in your neighborhood, they are now referring to the restroom as the vaping room. What can begin as kids sneaking into the school restroom to vape fruity or candy flavors, which is troubling on its own, that can lead to minors using other forms of tobacco," Raoul said.

Several other states and a number of school districts are suing Juul for its marketing practices.

The Illinois attorney general is continuing to investigate other e-cigarette manufacturers as part of an ongoing investigation into the e-cigarette industry.

So far, Iowa has not announced a lawsuit of its own against Juul.

Since the outbreak of illnesses related to vaping, 51 people in Iowa have fallen sick. The Hawkeye state has not had any deaths; however, five people have died in Illinois, with dozens more who have fallen sick.

One of those who fell sick is a young woman from Springfield by the name of Kate. For her, the illness, known as "evali," started with shortness of breath and quickly turned into her being on life support.

Kate still carries a reminder of her illness through her scars but said she considers herself one of the fortunate ones.

"I thought my chances were over, but I've been given this new chance, and I feel like I really have to take advantage of it, and I want people to know how serious it is," Kate said.

A Juul spokesperson told NBC News late last month that it is "focused on resetting the vapor category in the U.S. and earning the trust of society by working cooperatively with attorneys general, regulators, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use and convert adult smokers from combustible cigarettes."

TV6 has reached out to Juul but has not heard back.

On Wednesday, the former Food and Drug Administration commissioner said in an interview that Juul should be pulled of the market. The National Youth Tobacco Survey found youth smoking is at an all high time.

The CDC says its analysis of vaping-related illnesses found a number of them were related to THC products that were tainted.