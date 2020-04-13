Illinois launches mental health resource to help cope with social isolation

The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition updated the public on mental health resources during this pandemic as well as guidance for businesses combating COVID-19.

COPING

Illinois has launched a mental health resource named "Call4Calm" which Illinois residents can use to contact a mental health professional. The service is free; just text "TALK" or "HABLAR" to 552020.

It's been 1 month since Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker closed schools and sit-down restaurants and for some, it feels even longer, Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department said in the press briefing.

Ludwig went on to say that the effort isn't done but signs of hope are beginning to appear. In Illinois, Luwig said, evidence that social distancing and the stay at home order are working.

Ludwig encourages the public to go on walks on nice days while keeping six feet from others as well as calling or video chatting with loved ones to help ease the worries of being stuck at home.

Business Guidance

The Iowa Department of Public Health identified a few strategies to help businesses combat the spread of COVID-19 such as:

-Encouraging employees to work from home

-Considering staggering shifts to limit the amount of workers at one time

-Scattering breaks to reduce staff interaction

-Identify ways to increase the physical space between employees

Edward Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department went on to reiterate that businesses should screen all employees at the start and end of every shift for symptoms of COVID-19 as well as send any employee with a symptom home to self-isolate.