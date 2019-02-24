Illinois lawmaker stresses importance of marijuana bills

A lawmaker from central Illinois has stressed the importance of efforts to legalize recreational marijuana during a community forum, saying the industry could drive economic growth.

The News-Gazette reports that Democratic Rep. Carol Ammons of Urbana was one of the speakers during a recent panel discussion about legalizing recreational cannabis. She says marijuana legalization is "one of the most pressing things" she'll face in her legislative career.

Ammons has studied the regulation and taxation of marijuana since 2004. She says revenue from taxing marijuana could be reinvested and used to improve communities.

Democratic Sen. Heather Steans of Chicago is behind one of the bills that would legalize recreational cannabis. Her bill would allow those age 21 and older to possess up to 30 grams of marijuana.