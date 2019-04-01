Illinois lawmakers considering “Netflix tax”

Illinois residents who view shows from satellite and video streaming services like Netflix would pay extra if a bill under consideration in the state house becomes law.

Illinois Policy reports that Illinois House Bill 3359 would establish the “Video Service Tax Modernization Act” and “Entertainment Tax Fairness Act” would which impose “a tax upon the subscribers of entertainment in the State at the rate of 1% of the charges paid for the privilege to witness, view, or otherwise enjoy the entertainment.”

The new taxes included in HB 3359 are only the latest in a string of proposed tax hikes by state leaders. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2020 includes the first statewide plastic bag tax and a new tax on e-cigarettes, as well as tax hikes on cigarettes, video gambling and Medicare providers, Illinois Policy reports.

State lawmakers are also proposing to double the state’s gas tax, which would bring Illinois’ gas tax to second-highest from 10th-highest in the nation.