Illinois man arrested after drive-by shooting in Morrison, Ill.

A Morrison, Illinois man is facing several charges after the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office says he was involved in a drive-by shooting.

Johnathan P. Wiersema, 19, was arrested Saturday. According to Sheriff John Booker, on January 25, 2020, Wiersema fired four shots at a residence on Garden Plain Road in rural Morrison. Two people were home at the time, but no one was hurt.

Wiersema is being held at the Whiteside County Jail on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of weapons, possession of a firearm without a FOID card.