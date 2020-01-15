Illinois man charged with fleeing from Henderson County deputy

A Gladstone, Illinois man is facing multiple charges after police say he fled from a Henderson County deputy who tried to pull him over.

Sheriff Steven Haynes said 37-year-old Brandon Bielser is charged with driving without headlights, improper use of registration, reckless driving, no valid registration, possession of an open title, aggravated fleeing, attempting to elude a peace officer, operating an uninsured vehicle, possession of stolen property and driving while license revoked.

According to a media release from the sheriff, a deputy attempted to pull over Bielser after seeing him driving without headlights in rural Oquawka.

The vehicle had a stolen driver's license plate.

Bielser fled from the deputy, according to the release. Due to bad weather and road conditions, the deputy ended the pursuit.

On Tuesday, the deputy spotted the same vehicle driving in Gladstone. The deputy, with the help of a Henderson County auxiliary deputy, stopped the vehicle and blocked it from attempting to elude deputies again.

Bielser was in the vehicle and was subsequently arrested, according to the release.

He is being held in the Henderson County Jail without bond pending an appearance before a judge.

