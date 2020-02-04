Illinois man charged with robbing people he met through dating app

A suburban Chicago man has been charged in connection with several robberies of men who were lured to hotel rooms through dates arranged through an on-line dating service.

Chicago police say 20-year-old Davion Johnson of Sauk Village was charged with armed robbery and theft after he was connected to three attacks since November.

Police say there have been five robberies in Chicago’s downtown area in which suspects arrange on the gay dating app Grindr or other dating sites to meet their victims.

Once the men are in a hotel room, the suspect displays a weapon demands money and other valuables.