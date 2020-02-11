Illinois man charged with sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse

An Illinois man has been arrested on aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges.

Officials with the Dixon, Illinois Police Department announced the arrest of 39-year-old Steven Johnson, of Polo, Illinois.

Polo was arrested on February 10 on criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges. Both are felony charges.

Police say the department began a criminal investigation in November and during the investigation, they were able to identify Johnson as the suspect.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Johnson and he's being held with a bond amount of $300,000.

The police department would like to remind citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411 or to Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leave their names and are eligible for rewards of up to $1,000.00 with information leading to an arrest.