Survivor speaks after fatal motorcycle accident claims his wife's life on an Illinois road with grass clippings

Motorcyclists say blowing grass clippings onto a street is dangerous for riders.

"Grass on the road to a motorcyclist is like black ice to a car. It can take a life very easily in a matter of seconds," says Thomas Zeglen.

It's the first time Zeglen is speaking publicly after he and his wife were involved in a June 8th accident in Mineral Township, Illinois that claimed Cheryl Zeglen's life.

A Bureau County man has been issued a ticket for littering after investigators say he blew grass clippings onto the road where the fatal motorcycle crash then occurred.

Zeglen says that day began like any other. He and his wife were going for a short ride along with four other motorcycles. Throughout their 19 years together, Zeglen and his wife had traveled cross country together many times. To Thomas, being on a motorcycle with his wife felt like "freedom."

They met almost two decades ago at a Karaoke bar in Canton, Illinois. Thomas says he knew in about a week that this relationship was something serious. But it was Cheryl who proposed to Thomas.

"We was at karaoke in Canton and she got down on one knee and asked me to marry her and I said yes," he says smiling. His eyes twinkle as he appears to be taken him back to that very moment.

Thomas says Cheryl would always make everyone laugh but also knew when to be serious. And she loved to ride motorcycles just like her husband who has been riding his whole life.

On June 8th, Thomas and Cheryl each hopped on their bikes. Thomas was the lead motorcycle.

"When I noticed there was grass on the road, I let the bikers behind me know we needed to get in single file," says Zeglen.

According to the Illinois Crash report, the bikers observed the property owner still mowing grass onto the roadway. It states Thomas slowed down and "exchanged finger gestures with the property owner." And that his wife was unaware that he was slowing down.

"I remember her hitting me," says Zeglen.

The two motorcycles lost control. And both Thomas and his wife were thrown off their bikes. Cheryl sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead two days later.

"I was, it was, just blank because I couldn't believe it was happening," says Zeglen.

Zeglen says a ticket for littering isn't enough.

"In the current statutory framework in Illinois there's a giant loophole in the framework of trying to punish this king of behavior," says Zeglen's attorney Jeff Green.

"The punishment is a class B misdemeanor which will probably end up in a fine," adds Green.

"This situation where Cheryl Zeglen was killed is charged the same as dropping a coke can on the sidewalk, or leaving a garbage bag out for too long," says Green.

Thomas Zeglen is on a mission to change that. And he has the support of his friends and family.

"I wanted to see more harsher penalties for it, so I discussed it with my friends and said 'I'm going to make a law in her name so this don't happen to anybody else,'" says Zeglen.

Zeglen says he wants to push for the law he hopes to call "Cheryl's law" in an effort to raise awareness that grass clippings are dangerous and also to create room for harsher penalties. Attorney Jeff Green is helping Zeglen fight for Cheryl's law.

"It would be a criminal neglect type of framework," says Green.

Zeglen says he's taking it day by day.

"There are days I wish she was there to talk to and I just go up to the cemetery and sit there. After 18 years of marriage, we did everything together. Now it's nothing. You go from your best friend to your soul mate and something happens to them and you go back to by yourself again. It's difficult," Says Zeglen.

"I miss her, she was fun to be around," says Zeglen.

Zeglen says to him Cheryl's Law would mean that no one else would have to go through the pain he and his family now endures.

Cheryl Zeglen is survived by her parents, step-father, two daughters a step son, three brothers and eight grandchildren.