An Illinois man has died after his car slide off the road and struck a ditch embankment.

Illinois State Police says 66-year-old Rodney Murphy of Taylorville, IL, was driving Westbound on County Road 50 North near McDonough County.

He ran off the road before a curve and struck a ditch embankment.

The accident happened Saturday night around 6:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a seatbelt was not worn.