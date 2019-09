An Illinois man died in a crash in McDonough County on Saturday evening.

Illinois State Police say 74, year-old Edwin Grisham was driving northbound on 350 East ½ mile north of 950 North in McDonough County around 9:21 p.m.

Grisham’s car slid off the east side of the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned, and he was ejected. Police say the cause of the accident was an improper lane usage. They add Grisham was not wearing a seatbelt.