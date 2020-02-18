Illinois man injured in single-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County

An Illinois man was injured in a crash Monday night in rural Scales Mound, Illinois.

At 8:32 p.m. Monday, Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to West Council Hill Road east of North Hill Road for a single-vehicle crash with injuries.

Deputies said in a media release that Ray L. Lafrancois, 35, of Scales Mound, was driving eastbound on West Council Hill Road when he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a sharp downhill curve and drove off the paved roadway to the left due to icy road conditions.

Lafrancois’ vehicle entered the ditch and struck a large tree, causing considerable damage. He was transported by Galena ambulance to Midwest Medical Center, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.

