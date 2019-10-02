Illinois man leaves cell phone, hat behind while breaking into cars

A Sycamore, Ill. man was arrested after leaving behind his cell phone and hat while breaking into multiple cars, according to police.

Will D. Wright, 22, was charged with burglary to a motor vehicle.

Police say Wright broke into two vehicles on Sept. 26 at a home in the 400 block of South Somonauk Street. He reportedly left his cell phone in one of the cars and a gray Nike hat in another.

Wright is scheduled for a court hearing on Nov. 20. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison.