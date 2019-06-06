Illinois man rescues fawn stuck in fast moving flooded creek

When an Illinois man spotted a fawn stuck in a fast-moving flooded creek, he acted fast.

The 2nd Hand Ranch & Rescue in Princeton, Illinois, posted to Facebook Wednesday thanking a Tiskilway man for saving a fawn.

Officials with the rescue say Douglas Johnson spotted the fawn bobbing in the flooded creek in the rain on Memorial Day.

"He raced down to save him," the post reads. "The fawn was tangled in a log jam with just his head above water. He pulled him to safety and then since he had baby animal experience, warmed and hydrated him."

Officials with the rescue say they tried to reunite the fawn with its mother but were unsuccessful. The fan has been nursed to health and will be taken to Dr. Dave Bainbridge to join his herd.