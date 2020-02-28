Illinois man seeks bench trial in young son’s beating death

A suburban Chicago man charged with last year's beating death of his 5-year-old son has asked for a judge, not a jury, to decide his fate.

Andrew Freund Sr. told McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrandt that he wants a bench trial during a hearing Thursday.

He and the boy's mother, Joann Cunningham, were charged with first-degree murder in the death of their son, Andrew “AJ” Freund Jr.

The boy's body was found last April in a shallow grave near the family's Crystal Lake home.

Cunningham pleaded guilty to murder in December and is due to be sentenced on April 30.

