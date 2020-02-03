Illinois marijuana sales top $39 million in first month

The first month for the legalized sale of recreational marijuana appears to have been lucrative for the State of Illinois. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced Monday that statewide sales in January totaled more than $39 million.

Dispensaries across the state sold 972,045 items over the 31-day period, despite some reported shortages of product. Sales to Illinois residents represented about $30 million, while the rest of the sales when to out-of-state customers. The state says a portion of every sale will be reinvested in . Officials say a portion of every sale will be reinvested in communities harmed most by the war on drugs.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Agriculture will begin accepting applications for cannabis infusers, transporters and craft growers starting Feb. 14, 2020. They must be submitted by 5 p.m. March 16, 2020.

In the coming weeks, workshops will be held across the state to answer questions and assist interested applicants. The times and locations will be released, soon.

