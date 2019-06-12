Illinois motorcyclist killed after grass clippings left on road

A motorcyclist was killed Monday in an accident caused by grass clippings left in the road, according to WMBD-TV.

59-year-old Cheryl Zeglen of Canton, Illinois, was riding with her husband and other motorcyclists on County Highway Route 6 in Bureau County when the accident occurred.

When the group came upon fresh grass clippings left on the road, the lead rider, Zeglen’s husband, Thomas Zeglen, began to lose control, according to WEEK-TV.

When Thomas Zeglen slowed down, Cheryl Zeglen crashed into him and was ejected from her motorcycle.

Zeglen died at the hospital two days later.

In late April, KWQC published a story about the potential dangers grass clippings can pose for motorcycle riders.

Zeglen was a waitress at Joe’s Place in Norris, Illinois, and worked previously as a paralegal, according to her obituary.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 14.