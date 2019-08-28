Illinois offers alternative to nursing homes for dementia care

The State of Illinois announced it will expand services and a safe place to live to Medicaid clients as an alternative to a nursing facility.

The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services announced Tuesday that 1600 Medicaid members with dementia will be offered the housing at one of forty sites throughout Illinois, including in the Quad City area.

Units will start becoming available over the next three years. Residents will have their own apartment, decide which program services they need and determine their own schedule. Services include meals, housekeeping, laundry, medication management, assistance with daily living, and wellbeing checks.

The Supportive Living Program began in 1996 and currently has over 12,700 apartments. There are currently waiting lists for new admissions. for this cost-effective alternative.

The apartments will be located in the following counties: Adams, Christian, Coles, Cook, Franklin, Grundy, Hancock, Henry, Iroquois, Jackson, Jefferson, Jersey, Kane, Kankakee, Knox, LaSalle, Livingston, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Marion, McLean, Morgan, Randolph, Rock Island, St. Clair, Tazewell, Vermilion County, Whiteside, Will and Winnebago.

More information about SLP and details about the 40 new dementia care settings can be found at: https://www.illinois.gov/hfs/MedicalPrograms/slf/Pages/default.aspx. or by calling (217) 782-0545 or (844) 528-8444, or by emailing HFS.SLF@illinois.gov

