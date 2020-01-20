Illinois officials: Now is the time to prepare for spring flooding

We're right in the middle of winter, but officials in Illinois say now is the time to prepare for spring flooding.

Several state organizations are launching a flood preparations tour to help communities consider flood insurance before the next emergency occurs.

According to the National Weather Service, saturated ground and higher river levels in the upper Midwest could lead to a considerable risk for flooding this spring.

Three flood prep community events are planned in the state.

That includes one being held at Black Hawk College in Moline on Jan. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The informational event is free to all Illinois residents.