Illinois officials announce 1,293 new cases of COVID-19, including 81 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,293 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Saturday.

There are 81 additional deaths. Officials provided the following information about the deaths.

- Champaign County: 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 9 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

- Jackson County: 1 female 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- McHenry County: 1 male 60s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

Governor JB Prtizker also announced a new, free text hotline service for Illinois residents to use if they’d like to be connected with mental health professionals.

You can text TALK to 552020 or for Spanish, text HABLAR to 552020.

Prtizker said it’s free of charge for those who need support, but it’s not a crisis hotline.

Anyone interested in donating personal protective equipment (PPE) can email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.

For health questions about COVID-19, officials said to call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.