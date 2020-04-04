Illinois officials announce 1,453 new COVID-19 cases, including 33 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced 1,453 new cases of COVID-19, including an additional 33 deaths.

Officials said the IDPH is reporting a total of 10,357 cases, including 243 deaths in 68 counties in Illinois.

The IDPH provided the following information about the deaths announced Saturday:

- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 100+

- Jackson County: 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s

- Lake County: 1 female 80s

- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s

Officials said Jasper, Lee, Mason and Pike County are now reporting cases.

According to statistics on the Illinois DPH website, 53,581 people have been tested in Illinois.

The state has not provided information on the total number of people who have recovered from the virus.

If you would like to donate personal protective equipment (PPE), you can email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.

