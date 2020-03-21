Illinois officials announce 168 new cases of COVID-19

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health held a daily update Saturday afternoon, announcing 168 new cases of COVID-19, including an additional death; a Cook County man in his 70s.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike confirmed 168 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 753, including six deaths, in 26 counties.

Public health officials said the cases have occurred in people between the ages of 3 and 99.

Governor Pritzker also reminded the state's stay at home order goes into effect Saturday at 5 p.m. You can read more on the full details of Pritzker's order, announced Friday, by clicking here.

Pritzker said, "As I said yesterday so many of us have neighbors who are vital to our future -- our nurses, our doctors, our healthcare workers, our law enforcement officers, our firefighters and ambulance drivers, our grocery workers, truck drivers, our pharmacists -- let's be good to them. The stay at home order is an opportunity for the rest of us to do our part to protect the people who are on the front lines of this fight and the people who are most vulnerable to its consequences."

Officials said "During this unprecedented public health emergency, stocks of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health care providers are being used rapidly. To aggressively address COVID-19, the availability of critical resources such as gloves, gowns, eye protection, and N-95 or surgical masks is essential."

In an effort to maximize the state's availability of PPE, IDPH is recommending limitations on non-essential adult elective surgery and medical and surgical procedures, including all dental procedures, until further notice.

Additionally, IDPH has encouraged surgery centers, veterinarians, and anyone with unused PPE not immediately needed to donate it to help health care providers, health care facilities, and first responders who are on the front line responding to the COVID-19 health emergency.

Officials say for donations, send an email to PPE.donations@illinois.gov. If you have questions about COVID-19, you can reach out to the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

