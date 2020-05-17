Illinois officials announce 1,734 new COVID-19 cases, 51 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced 1,734 new cases of COVID-19, including 51 additional deaths.

Officials said Sunday the state is now reporting a total of 94,191 cases, including 4,177 deaths in 100 counties in Illinois.

IDPH released the following information about the additional deaths:

- Cook County: 2 males 30s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 7 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

- Kendall County: 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

- Madison County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

- McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

The cases statewide range from younger than one to older 100 years.

Officials in Illinois have not said how many people have recovered from the virus statewide.

Within the past 24 hours, according to IDPH, laboratories have reported 20,295 tests for a total of 581,944. The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate is 15 percent.

