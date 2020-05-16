Illinois officials announce 2,088 new COVID-19 cases, 74 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,088 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Saturday, including 74 additional deaths.

- Clinton County: 1 female 60s

- Cook County: 2 males 30s, 2 males 40s, 4 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 3 females 100+, 1 male 100+

- DuPage County: 4 females 80s, 2 females 90s

- Jasper County: 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 60s

- Madison County: 1 male 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

According to IDPH, this brings the state total to 92,457 cases and 4,129 deaths within 100 counties.

Laboratories have reported 23,047 specimens over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 561,649.

Officials said the statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate is 15%.

The Illinois Manteno Veterans’ Home reported the passing of a third resident with COVID-19. At IVHM, 63 individuals have contracted the virus, including the three who have passed away.